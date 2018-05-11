HFF Recapitalizes 191-Room Hotel

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler (HFF) recapitalized the 191-room Hotel Indigo Boston – Newton Riverside.

The HFF team represented Normandy Real Estate Partners in the recapitalization of the property with Mark Development. The property will continue its brand affiliation with Hotel Indigo.

The hotel is located at 399 Grove St. in the Route 128 technology corridor. The full-service hotel contains 1,621 square feet of meeting space, Bokx 109 American Prime, Bokx Café, a South Beach-style outdoor pool, fitness center, business center and complimentary shuttle service.

The HFF investment advisory team representing the seller consisted of Managing Director Denny Meikleham, Senior Director Alan Suzuki and Director Matthew Enright.

Tags: Hotel Indigo Boston, Mark Development, Normandy Real Estate Partners