Hilco Picks Up Former Raytheon Complex for $86M

Northbrook, Illinois-based Hilco Real Estate has acquired a 440,000-square-foot office campus in Waltham for $86 million.

The two-building CenterPoint complex at 41 Seyon St. and 43 Foundry Ave. is a former R&D and manufacturing complex for Raytheon Corp. that was converted into a multi-tenant campus now anchored by Repligen, Education Development Center and engineering firm Simpson Gumpertz & Heger.

Newmark Knight Frank’s Boston-based capital markets team represented seller Rubenstein Partners. Saracen Properties, which was a joint venture partner with Rubenstein, will continue to be part of the new ownership group, according to a statement by Deke Schultze, a principal at Rubenstein Partners who heads its New England operations.

Tags: Hilco Real Estate, Rubenstein Partners, Saracen Properties