Hooley Receives Corporate Citizen Award From YMCA

The YMCA of Greater Boston last week presented State Street Corp. Chairman and CEO Jay Hooley, who recently announced his retirement at the end of the year, with its first annual 1851 YMCA Legacy Award for Corporate Citizenship in honor of Hooley’s 20-plus years of service, support and shared mission.

“Our longstanding, strategic partnership with State Street shows the organization’s commitment to philanthropic support and leadership through volunteering,” James Morton, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Boston, said in a statement. “It is our privilege to highlight State Street and Jay Hooley as corporate leaders who enable the YMCA to spark bright futures across Greater Boston.”

The State Street Foundation funds the Y’s extensive educational programs that provide critical 21st century skills to youth and adults as they prepare for the global economy including the Achievers Program, which helps urban youths prepare for college and careers, Training Inc., a job skills development program, and the International Learning Center, which supports new immigrants and English-as-a-second language learners prepare for jobs and life skills in Boston.

With State Street Corp.’s support, the Y’s youth and workforce development programs aim to create high-level, high-impact change that benefits Boston business.

The Spark Party is the Y’s largest annual fundraising event, bringing together over 400 respected community leaders and individuals in support of greater Boston’s children and families. This year, the YMCA debuted an awards ceremony for prominent members of the Boston community who have championed health, wellness and youth development. In addition to State Street Corp., former Red Sox player David Ortiz and community leader Eileen Connors were honored. The event raised over $900,000.

