Housing Justice Advocates Pack State House Hearing on Jim Brooks Act

Nearly 100 housing justice advocates packed a Massachusetts State House hearing on Tuesday on the Jim Brooks Community Stabilization Act, a home-rule petition that has become a focus of Boston’s growing anti-displacement movement. The hearing had been announced only three days prior.

Boston’s new City Councilor Lydia Edwards opened the testimony in support of the act after it was introduced by state Rep. Chynah Tyler. The Joint Committee on the Judiciary, chaired by Sen. William Brownsberger and Rep. Claire Cronin, heard testimony for nearly two hours, including supportive testimony on behalf of Boston’s mayor.

The Jim Brooks Act would require corporate landlords to report evictions to the city of Boston. In turn, the city of Boston would be required to notify tenants facing eviction of their rights and resources. Finally, the act also extends homeowners’ rights post-foreclosure, requiring that a “just cause” be provided by banks seeking to evict former homeowners residing in properties they’ve seized.

Reggie Stewart, an African-American real estate broker from Dorchester, framed the legislation as a matter of racial justice in his testimony. “A no vote on this bill will send a clear message that African Americans, people of color and other working-class families are not welcome in the city of Boston, and all of us will remember that message when your seats are up for reelection,” Stewart said.

Mark Liu of Chinatown’s Chinese Progressive Association testified that, “We’ve never seen this much displacement in Chinatown and other neighborhoods throughout the city. … Currently, we’re helping 55 households that are at risk of displacement, and those are just the ones that we know of.”

“Opponents to the Jim Brooks Act are saying they don’t want tenants to know their rights,” testified Alex Ponte-Capellan, a community organizer for housing justice organization City Life/Vida Urbana.

Supporters of the legislation, largely organized by the Right to the City Boston’s Right to Remain Coalition are hoping for an affirmative vote by the committee by February, so that the act may move on to a full vote this session.

