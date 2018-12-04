Housing Shortage at Top of Baker’s 2019 To-Do List

Efforts to fight three major problems – a housing shortage, opioid addiction and climate change – feature prominently on Gov. Charlie Baker’s to-do list for 2019.

Asked Monday afternoon to identify some of his focal points for the coming year, Baker started off by mentioning what had been one of his priorities for 2018: getting a housing production bill through the state legislature. Lawmakers have not taken up a bill Baker filed in December 2017 that would lower the threshold for approving certain zoning changes.

“We’re obviously going to pursue a housing agenda if we can’t get it done toward the end of the session,” Baker said. “Massachusetts needs to build more housing. We’ve been saying that for a long time. I think in addition to that, you’re likely to see us continue to pursue a strategy around opioids.”

Baker has signed two laws aimed at preventing and treating opioid addiction. The latest state figures showed more than five people per day died from opioid overdoses in the first nine months of the year, for 1,518 deaths through Sept. 3.

“In public life sometimes we have a tendency to do a couple things and forget about it and move on to something else,” Baker said. “This was a 20-year crisis in the making, and we’re not going to get out of in a couple years, and we’re going to need to stay focused, determined and committed to really get to the point where we do more than just sort of flatten things out but actually start to bend this terrible epidemic in the right direction and to start to make real progress on it.”

Baker said he’s also interested in “getting serious about creating hazard mitigation strategies around climate change.”

