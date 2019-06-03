Ice Cream Warehouse Planned Following $462K Yarmouth Sale

Some of the ice cream trucks which bring joy to thousands of children at Cape Cod’s beaches every summer will have a new home for their products following a Yarmouth commercial property sale.

A 1-acre lot at 321 White’s Path in South Yarmouth sold for $462,500 on May 15 to Perry’s Land Stand Ice Cream.

The company sends its fleet of ice cream trucks to Cape Cod neighborhoods and beaches each summer, and plans to construct a 7,440-square-foot warehouse building on the lot. A portion of the building will store, supply and service their trucks. In a future phase, there will be 6,240 square feet of industrial bay space with six large overhead doors available for lease, according to Commercial Realty Advisors Inc. Vice President Christopher Bailey, who brokered the transaction.