Iconic Lightship for Sale as Private Home

For sale: Bright red, six-bedroom single-family home with waterfront views and a 2,000-square-foot deck.

Price: $5.2 million, and maybe the occasional bout of seasickness.

One of Boston’s most unusual residential properties, an iconic lightship moored at downtown Boston’s Commercial Wharf, is for sale. The Boston Business Journal first reported the listing.

The ship, originally christened LV-612, was one of a long line of ships, some of which were lost at sea, that marked dangerous shoals near shipping lanes south of Nantucket until 1983, when their place was taken by unmanned navigation buoys. Another Nantucket lightship, LV-112, is docked in East Boston undergoing restoration to become a museum.

The ship has been refitted as a private yacht and was restored by its recent owners, Bill Golden and Kristen Golden. The Goldens reportedly also own another Nantucket lightship, LV-613.

The listing describes LV-612 as boasting 4,000 square feet of living space, “a custom-designed interior with ample living space and nautical features,” a modern “gourmet kitchen” and en suite bathrooms with showers in all bedrooms.

“This unique, private yacht with its bright red steel hull is a show-stopping, luxurious floating residence or commercial property,” the listing says. “Potential commercial uses may include private charters, waterfront real estate development and maritime museums. “

