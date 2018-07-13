Industrial/Flex Building in Agawam Gets $2.3M in Acquisition Financing

Jul 13, 2018
Screen Shot 2018-07-13 at 11.32.39 AM

Fantini & Gorga has arranged a $2.3 million first mortgage for the acquisition of a multitenant industrial/flex building in Agawam.  

The 140,000-square-foot building is located on 21 acres off of Route 5 near the Mass Pike. 

Jason Cunnane and Cas Groblewski, two senior directors from the Fantini & Gorga team, arranged the financing on behalf of a group of experienced investors with a Massachusetts-based financial institution, they said in a statement.

Related articles:


Tags: ,


B&T Daily

Industrial/Flex Building in Agawam Gets $2.3M in Acquisition Financing

by Banker & Tradesman time to read: <1 min
B&T Daily Former Bank Employee Charged with Embezzlement
B&T Daily Senate Negotiator Sees Deals on Short-Term Rental,…
0