Industrial/Flex Building in Agawam Gets $2.3M in Acquisition Financing

Fantini & Gorga has arranged a $2.3 million first mortgage for the acquisition of a multitenant industrial/flex building in Agawam.

The 140,000-square-foot building is located on 21 acres off of Route 5 near the Mass Pike.

Jason Cunnane and Cas Groblewski, two senior directors from the Fantini & Gorga team, arranged the financing on behalf of a group of experienced investors with a Massachusetts-based financial institution, they said in a statement.

Tags: Agawam, Fantini & Gorga