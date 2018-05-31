Jamaica Plain Nonprofit Launches $21M Expansion

Community Servings, a Jamaica Plain-based nonprofit, is expanding its “food campus” as part of an 8,000-square-foot renovation and 17,000-square-foot expansion led by Shawmut Design and Construction.

The $21 million project will triple Community Servings’ capacity to provide meals to its clients. Scheduled for completion in fall 2019, the new facility will include office space, accessible volunteer kitchens, a learning kitchen for nutrition education and hands-on instruction; a baking kitchen that produces customized desserts for clients with special diets and a Food & Health Policy Center.

The existing 13,400-square-foot building will be partially reconstructed with additional classrooms, expanded kitchen and storage space.

Shawmut is partnering with Jacobs Engineering Group and Swampscott-based QROE Preservation Development on the project.

