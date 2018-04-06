JLL Markets Availabilities at New England Business Center

JLL has been named exclusive leasing agent for its 237,000-square-foot New England Business Center, a four-building office park at I-93 and River Road in Andover.

Located on 42 acres, the campus is in the midst of a capital improvement program including a new 18,000-square-foot amenity center with cafeteria and fitness center scheduled for completion in late 2018.

The amenity center is next to a 60,000-80,000-square-foot build-to-suit site for potential office, health care or life science uses. Another 30,000 square feet is available at 10 New England Business Park for tenants ranging from 2,000 to 18,000 square feet. Existing tenants include Physical Sciences Inc., New York Life and Engility.

JLL’s Jamey Lipscomb and Brian Tisberg lead the leasing team on behalf of Eastport Real Estate Services and Andover MCB LLC.

Tags: Eastport Real Estate Services, JLL, New England Business Center