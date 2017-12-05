JLL Property Management Team Honored By BOMA

JLL’s Rowes Wharf property management team for recently won the The Outstanding Building of the Year (TOBY) award from BOMA Boston in the mixed-use category.

The TOBY Awards recognize the best and brightest in property management and building operations across 17 categories. JLL accepted its award at BOMA Boston’s annual TOBY & Industry Awards Dinner on Nov. 16.

Rowes Wharf is a 6-story, 665,000-square-foot mixed-use complex. The property includes 365,000 square feet of Class A office space, the five-star Boston Harbor Hotel, 100 luxury residential condominiums, street level retail and marine facilities.

The Rowes Wharf Property Management team includes Group Manager Kristen Faia, Senior General Manager Dorothy Klausmann, Assistant General Manager Andrea Ward, Chief Engineer Mike Curran and Assistant Chief Engineer Tulsie Jodhan.

BOMA Boston is a division of the Greater Boston Real Estate Board and a federated chapter of BOMA International, which represents owners and managers of commercial real estate in the Greater Boston area.

