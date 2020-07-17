JP Group Moves to Sell Landmark Church

A landmark in Jamaica Plain’s Hyde Square is coming up for sale after the community group that owns it was unable to raise enough money or find a partner for a renovation.

The Hyde Square Task Force’s board of directors voted this week to sell the property after “exhaustive efforts” failed to find a suitable partner who would redevelop the former Blessed Sacrament Catholic church. The tall Italianate church has been a commanding presence in the neighborhood for generations but has sat unused for years after the Archdiocese of Boston closed the building and sold it off. The building needs significant investments to restore its structural integrity.

“Dedicating our resources, solely, to meet the needs of our youth is the only way we can fulfill our core mission and that is why the HSTF Board of Directors voted to sell the former Blessed Sacrament Church,” HSTF Executive Director Celina Miranda said in a statement.

Since the site was purchased by HSTF in 2014 for conversion into a cultural center, the organization has been carrying more than $500,000 in debt, Miranda said. The annual carrying expenses for the building cost HSTF over $100,000 annually, it said.

“While the original intent of buying the building was to develop a performing arts center for HSTF youth and space for community events, lack of interest by the real estate development community and the prohibitive costs to undertake the renovation by HSTF on its own left the board with only one pragmatic and realistic option, which is to sell the building outright,” Miranda said.

Colliers International has been hired to market the 135,426-square-foot parcel. HSTF said it will ask potential buyers and developers for access to space within future development, though that will not be a requirement.