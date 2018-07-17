KeyBank Acquires Fintech Platform to Streamline Small Business Lending

KeyBank has acquired a digital lending platform from Bolstr. The fintech software will help small business have easier access to SBA loans and traditional capital for business owners.

The software enables faster and easier online application process and credit solutions that will help KeyBank reach more small businesses.

“KeyBank is deeply committed to helping small businesses thrive and to providing them with the funding they need to grow,” Jamie Warder, head of KeyBank Business Banking, said in a statement. “Bolstr’s technology transforms the small business lending process and allows us to more efficiently serve small businesses for their SBA and traditional lending needs.”

Terms of the purchase have not been disclosed.

