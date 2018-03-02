295-Unit Lantera Tower Sets May Opening at Boston Landing

The 295-unit Lantera apartment tower will begin offering on-site tours this month in preparation for a May opening at Boston Landing.

Designed by Elkus Manfredi Architects, the 17-story tower contains units ranging from studios to three-bedrooms, including 38 affordable units and 16,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space, including Cambridge Naturals. Existing retail tenants at Boston Landing include Rail Stop Restaurant & Bar, Kohi Coffee Company, Flatbread Company Brighton and Brighton Bowl, the New Balance Flagship store and NB Fitness Club.

Lantera resident amenities include an indoor/outdoor dog park, outdoor pool deck with cabanas and private grilling stations, fire pits, bocce court and a rooftop terrace and lounge.

Tags: Boston Landing, Cambridge Naturals, Lantera