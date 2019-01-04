Large Brighton Development Secures Construction Financing

Plans for the redevelopment of Brighton’s 11.6-acre St. Gabriel’s Monastery site took a significant step forward yesterday when developers Peak Campus and Cabot, Cabot & Forbes secured $150.165 million in construction financing via Blue Vista Capital Management, according to a statement posted by the developers on BLDUP.

In total the development will include around 555 residential apartment units, 105 condominiums units and approximately 510 parking spaces. The center of the development will focus on the renovation and adaptive reuse of the existing St. Gabriel’s Monastery and Church.

In total, four new residential buildings will be constructed.

Tags: Brigton, Cabot, Cabot & Forbes, Peak Campus, St. Gabriel’s Monastery