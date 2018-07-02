Laser Manufacturer Renews 147K SF Bedford Lease

A manufacturer of optical systems used in the health care and advanced manufacturing industries has renewed a large lease in Bedford for its corporate headquarters.

Novanta Inc. signed a long-term extension for 147,371 square feet at 125 Middlesex Turnpike, a single-story flex and office building owned by Mohawk Partners LLC. The facility employs more than 400 people. Novanta, which reported 2017 revenues of $521.3 million, develops photonics, vision and precision motion equipment.

Newmark Knight Frank’s Rich Ruggiero, Torin Taylor, Matthew Adams, Rory Walsh, Ross Gaudet and Liz McNeill represented ownership in the transaction.

Tags: Mohawk Partners, Newmark Knight Frank, Novanta