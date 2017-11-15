Law Firm Expands At 28 State St.

Law firm Hinckley Allen has signed a 10-year lease renewal and 7,260-square-foot expansion bringing its occupancy at 28 State St. in Boston up to 52,665 square feet.

Renovations began in September with interior fit-out of the expansion space. Existing offices will be redesigned for more efficient, collaborative workspaces by July. The project team includes Boston-based Fusion Design Consultants as architect, JDL Corporate Interiors as construction manager, and AKF Engineering.

Cresa Boston’s Joseph Sciolla and Rick Lowe negotiated the lease for Hinckley Allen. Michael Joyce and Thomas Ashe from Transwestern represented the property owner, 28 State Street LLC. Cresa has been retained as project manager for the interior fit-out.

