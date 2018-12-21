Lawmakers Reach Deal to Tax Airbnb, Similar Companies

Massachusetts lawmakers have reached a deal on legislation to tax and regulate short-term rentals such as those offered by Airbnb.

The House and Senate on Thursday approved and sent to Gov. Charlie Baker a compromise version of a bill that came close to winning final approval during the Legislature’s formal session, which ended July 31. The Legislature is in informal session, but can still pass bills provided no lawmaker objects.

Baker had proposed an amendment exempting operators who rent properties for 14 days or less each year from having to register and collect the state’s 5.7 percent hotel and motel room tax.

The compromise would exempt operators from the tax provided they file a declaration not to rent for more than 14 days per calendar year.

Tags: Airbnb, Gov. Charlie Baker, hotel taxes, short-term rentals