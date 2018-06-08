Lawrence Mill Will Be Converted into Mixed-Income Housing

In its first-ever project in the city of Lawrence, Boston-based developer Trinity Financial is redeveloping the Van Brodie Mill into a 102-unit mixed-income housing complex.

The $46 million project received state and federal historic tax credits, low-income housing tax credits and funding from MassHousing’s affordable housing trust fund and the Department of Housing and Community Development’s housing stabilization fund. Red Stone Equity Partners contributed $37 million in tax credit equity.

TD Bank provided $35 million in construction financing. Completion is scheduled for fall 2019.

The project will be built on four parcels within Lawrence’s 34-acre Arlington Mills Smart Growth district. Units will be a combination of workforce and affordable housing, with income limits ranging from at or below 30 percent of the area median income to a maximum of 80 percent of AMI. The completed project will contain eight studio apartments, 25 one-bedroom apartments, 56 two-bedroom apartments and 13 three-bedroom apartments.

