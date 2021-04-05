Leader Bank Buys Naming Rights to Seaport Concert Venue

Arlington-based Leader Bank has signed a multiyear agreement with Live Nation for the naming rights on the Pavilion concert venue in Boston’s Seaport District. It will now be called Leader Bank Pavilion.

“Today is a really exciting day for Leader Bank,” Jay Tuli, president of Leader Bank, said in a statement. “Over the past 18 years it has been incredible to experience exponential growth as a bank, and today is both a recognition of that growth and a signal of how bright the future is for Leader Bank. With the upcoming re-opening of Leader Bank Pavilion we are excited about partnering with Live Nation to bring live music back to the fans and introduce them to the Leader Bank brand.”

Leader Bank has also modified its logo to make it consistent with the original logo “while simplifying the look and bringing a modern flare to the font treatment,” the bank said in the statement.

“These changes reflect the innovative approach that Leader Bank brings to financial services and are integral to the new Leader Bank Pavilion logo, which will be a prominent fixture in the Boston Seaport district for years to come,” the bank said.

Leader Bank customers will have opportunities for VIP experiences at the Leader Bank Pavilion moving forward, the bank said, as well as ways to interact with the Leader Bank brand at the venue.

Located on Boston Harbor and adjacent to Fish Pier, Leader Bank Pavilion has a seating capacity of 5,000 and is less than a mile from Leader Bank’s Northern Ave. branch. The $2.1 billion Leader Bank also has branches in Arlington, Cambridge, Belmont and Burlington.

Rockland Trust took over the naming rights to the pavilion in 2019 as part of its acquisition of Blue Hills Bank, which had held the naming rights for five years. Before Blue Hills, the pavilion had Bank of America’s name.