Leader Bank Division Announces Partnership With Montana Bank

ZRent, an independent division of Arlington-based Leader Bank, announced Opportunity Bank of Montana has joined the network as ZRent’s newest partner bank. The team that created ZRent is continuing to develop innovative products to benefit other financial institutions, and is looking forward to powering new products for Opportunity Bank, including ZRent and Zeugma Rewards Checking.

Opportunity Bank will offer ZRent to its landlord users as a digital cash management tool to automate rent collection, as well as a rewards checking program known as Opportunity Rewards Checking to attract new relationship customers and increase core consumer deposits. This partnership is designed to help Opportunity Bank create a fully customizable and self-branded reward relationship product to meet the individual needs of its customer base.

“We look forward to working with Opportunity Bank of Montana,” Jay Tuli, executive vice president of retail banking at Leader Bank, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to partner in offering innovative products and solutions to the Montana community via Opportunity Bank.”

“The solutions that ZRent has to offer are powerful tools that we believe will greatly benefit our client base,” Tracy Zepeda, senior vice president and chief retail officer at Opportunity Bank of Montana, said in a statement. “Staying at the forefront of technology is important to Opportunity Bank, so we are excited to be partnering with another institution that is embracing innovation.”

