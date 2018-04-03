LexaGene Holdings Opens Beverly Offices

Biotech firm LexaGene Holdings Inc. has signed a 17,500-square-foot lease for an office, lab and R&D space at 500 Cummings Center in Beverly.

Headquartered in Vancouver, LexaGene develops instrumentation used in pathogen detection in food safety, water quality monitoring, veterinary diagnostics and aquaculture applications. The new location includes a Level 2 biosafety lab designed by Cummings Properties’ in-house design and construction team.

The company needed larger space to accommodate its ramping-up R&D and manufacturing efforts, Lexagene CEO Dr. Jack Regan said in a statement. The company is hiring approximately 26 new employees in early 2018.

More than 50 life science firms are tenants at the 2-million-square-foot Cummings Center campus including North Shore InnoVentures, Qiagen and Waters Technologies. The former United Shoe Machinery Co. property has more than 550 office, lab and medical tenants.

Tags: 500 Cummings Center, Beverly, Lexagene Holdings