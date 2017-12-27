Local Unemployment Rates Up Compared To Last Year

Local unemployment rates decreased in four labor market areas, increased in nine areas and remained the same in eleven labor market areas in the state during the month of November, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported.

Compared to November 2016, the rates were up in 24 labor market areas.

Seasonal gains were made in the Springfield, Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Worcester, Brockton-Bridgewater-Easton, New Bedford, Taunton-Middleborough-Norton, Lowell-Billerica-Chelmsford and Framingham areas.

From November 2016 to November 2017, all 15 areas added jobs, with the largest percentage gains in the Barnstable, New Bedford, Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Haverhill-Newburyport-Amesbury, Springfield and Lynn-Saugus-Marblehead areas.

In order to compare the statewide rate to local unemployment rates, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates the statewide-unadjusted unemployment rate for November was 3.3 percent.

Last week, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported the statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 3.6 percent in the month of November.

The statewide seasonally adjusted jobs estimate showed a 6,700 job gain in November, and an over-the-year gain of 65,200 jobs.

Tags: Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, unemployment