Logan Airport Announces 2019 Concession Arrivals

An Asian gastropub and North End deli are among new arrivals to Logan International Airport’s concessions offerings in 2019.

Concessions manager MarketPlace Development said it’s selected restaurants and retailers with a New England accent, including North End deli and market Monica’s Mercato, Chinatown gastropub Shōjō Boston, Temazcal Tequila Cantina and Portland, Maine-based OTTO Pizza. Additional arrivals during the year will include Tasty Burger, Asian fast-casual concept Wow Bao and MAC Cosmetics.

Terminal locations and opening dates have yet to be announced.

Boston-based MarketPlace Development won a 10-year contract to take over the majority of the airport’s retail and restaurant concessions in 2017. The company, an affiliate of New England Development, also runs concessions at Reagan National Airport and Dulles International Airport.

