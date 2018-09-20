Longtime CEO and President of StonehamBank to Retire; Successors Announced

For the first time in nearly two decades, StonehamBank has new leaders.

The bank tapped Edward F. Doherty Jr. as CEO and Paul Totino as president to succeed Janice T. Houghton, who currently holds both roles and will retire in November. Doherty has been the bank’s chief sales and marketing officer since 2009, while Totino has been the bank’s chief strategy officer since the beginning of this year.

Houghton’s her retirement marks the end of a 45-year career at StonehamBank, including stints as president and COO, as well as working in the branches, lending and finance departments in a variety of different positions. She has served as president and CEO since July 1999. Houghton will remain with StonehamBank as chairwoman of the board of directors.

“StonehamBank has had remarkable transformation over the past years, delivering outstanding value and service to all of our customers and Edward performed a central role in this success,” Houghton said in a statement. “Paul has been an integral part of the leadership team, guiding the bank through successfully implementing strategic initiatives this past year.”

Doherty joined StonehamBank in 2009, working in the commercial lending department. He was appointed executive vice president and chief sales and marketing officer in 2010, where he has overseen all aspects of the planning and implementation of the bank’s goals, policies and organizational objectives and activities. In addition, Doherty has focused on managing all aspects of StonehamBank’s sales, marketing and human resource functions.

A Woburn native, Doherty has served as president of the Stoneham Chamber of Commerce, vice president of the Woburn Boys and Girls Club and is a current board member for the Billerica Alliance.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to guide StonehamBank in the coming years and to work with the board of directors to advance the bank’s mission,” Doherty said in a statement. “Our dedicated team has built a strong community bank that recognizes our obligation to sustain and strengthen the vitality of the community, to provide cutting-edge customer technologies, to offer personal customer service and to support civic and charitable organizations in communities we serve.”

Totino, a graduate of Harvard University, has previously held roles as CFO at Middlesex Savings Bank and president of Needham Bank.

“I’m enthusiastic about my new role at StonehamBank,” Totino said in a statement. “Our team can do incredible things. We’re heading in a great direction, and I am excited to continue that trend.”

