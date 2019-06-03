Longtime MA Banking Exec Named CLO at Rhode Island Credit Union

Middletown, Rhode Island-based People’s Credit Union has hired a new chief lending officer.

The organization recently said in a statement that is has appointed Cormac McCarthy, who will also become executive vice president, to the position.

McCarthy joins People’s Credit Union after working at several credit unions in Massachusetts. Prior to his new role, he worked as vice president and chief lending officer at Waltham, Massachusetts-based RTN Federal Credit Union. Prior to RTN, he was vice president of commercial lending at East Cambridge Savings Bank in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

“Cormac has decades of business lending experience and his innovative, client focused approach to helping businesses succeed makes him a great addition to People’s Credit Union,” Ellen Ford, president and CEO of People’s, said in a statement. “He is an advanced and accomplished leader with a wealth of diverse experience. We are thrilled that he has joined our executive team.”

People’s Credit Union is the fourth largest credit union in Rhode Island with close to $500 million in assets, 44,000 members and six branches.