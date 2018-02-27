Lowell Catholic High School to Add Building, Renovate School

MassDevelopment has issued a $10 million bond for Lowell Catholic High School, which the school will use to build a 25,025-square-foot building on its campus.

The new building will house a cafeteria, kitchen, media center, science lab, classrooms and administrative offices. Lowell Catholic High School will also use bond proceeds to renovate its Legacy Hall, admissions offices and to buy and install equipment for multiple campus buildings. Salem Five Bank purchased the bond.

“MassDevelopment’s tax-exempt bonds support projects for academic institutions across the Commonwealth, allowing these important learning centers to grow,” MassDev President and CEO Lauren Liss said in a statement. “We are pleased Lowell Catholic High School will use these funds to expand and update its campus and increase its enrollment.”

Lowell Catholic High School was founded in 1989 as the union of several schools in the city of Lowell, including Keith Academy, Keith Hall and St. Joseph’s High School.

“Lowell Catholic is excited to partner with MassDevelopment to expand Lowell Catholic’s campus,” Lowell Catholic High School Head of School Maryellen DeMarco said in a statement. “The additional space will allow for scaling up of academic, co-curricular and spiritual life offerings in a meaningful way, enhancing the educational experience of current and future students in both the elementary and high school.”

