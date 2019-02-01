Lowell Man Pleads Guilty to Armed Bank Robbery

A Lowell man pleaded guilty earlier this week in federal court in Boston to a masked and armed bank robbery.

Jason M. Nobles, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of armed bank robbery; he is currently in federal custody.

A masked individual, later identified by police as Nobles, on Feb. 26, 2018 entered a branch of the Santander Bank in Swansea, approached a teller’s station, brandished what appeared to be a black semi-automatic pistol, pointed it at the bank’s tellers and demanded cash.

Throughout the robbery, Nobles pointed the weapon at the tellers ordering them to hurry up and threatened to shoot them. The tellers handed Nobles cash from their drawers, and Nobles fled the bank. A post-robbery audit determined that Nobles stole approximately $15,000.

Bank employees witnessed Nobles depart the bank, run to a neighboring parking lot and leave the area in a gray Toyota SUV. The employees were able to provide law enforcement with a vehicle description and the physical description of the robber.

Law enforcement across multiple towns worked together to locate the Toyota SUV, stop it and detain the driver – Nobles – who matched the description of the robber given by the bank’s employees. Later, when law enforcement executed a search of the vehicle, they found a large sum of money and a black Sig Sauer semi-automatic pellet gun.

The charge provides for a sentence of no greater than 25 years in prison and five years of supervised release. Sentencing is scheduled for May 7.

Tags: bank robbery, Lowell Man, Santander Bank