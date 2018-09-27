Lynn Man Arrested and Charged with Bank Fraud

A Lynn man was arrested yesterday and charged in connection with a scheme to impersonate bank customers and fraudulently withdraw money from their bank accounts. Antonio Niati, 28, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

According to the indictment, in April 2017, Niati directed co-conspirators to conduct fraudulent transactions in victim bank accounts at a branch of Santander Bank in Dorchester. Niati allegedly directed a co-conspirator to impersonate bank customers by using fraudulent driver’s licenses, and recruited and paid a bank teller to facilitate the fraudulent transactions. Niati and his co-conspirators allegedly withdrew over $640,000 from the accounts of bank customers.

The charge of conspiracy to commit bank fraud provides for a sentence of no greater than 30 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million.

