MA Division of Banks Releases February Decisions, Applications and CRA Grades

The Massachusetts Division of Banks released its decisions, applications and CRA grades for the month of February.
Decisions
- Berkshire Bank, Pittsfield – permission to establish a branch office at 16 Albany Turnpike, Simsbury, Connecticut – approved Feb. 7, 2018.
- Berkshire Bank, Pittsfield – permission to relocate its branch office from 41 State St., Albany, New York to 30 South Pearl St., Albany, New York – approved Feb. 26, 2018.
- Brookline Bank, Brookline and First Commons Bank, N.A. (First Commons), Newton Centre – permission for First Commons to merge with and into Brookline Bank under the charter, by-laws and name of Brookline Bank. The main office of Brookline Bank would remain the main office of the continuing institution. Brookline Bank has also provided notice of its intent to close both of First Commons’ banking offices following consummation of the merger. First Commons’ banking offices are located at 718 Beacon St., Newton Centre and at 161 Linden St., Wellesley – approved Feb. 21, 2018.
- Institution for Savings in Newburyport and its Vicinity, Newburyport – notice to establish a branch office at 150 Main St., Amesbury – non-objection issued Feb. 28, 2018.
- Main Street Bank, Marlborough – permission to close its branch office located at 6 Andrews Parkway, Devens – approved Feb. 26, 2018.
- Randolph Savings Bank, Randolph – permission to close its branch office located at 1125 North Main St., Randolph – approved Feb. 15, 2018.
- South Shore Bank, Weymouth – permission to relocate its branch office from 680 Hancock St., Quincy to 699 Hancock St., Quincy – approved Feb. 15, 2018.
Applications / Notices Pending
- Bridgewater Credit Union (Bridgewater), Bridgewater and Merrimack Valley Federal Credit Union (Merrimack Valley), Lawrence – permission for Bridgewater to merge with and into Merrimack Valley under the charter, by-laws and name of Merrimack Valley. The main office of Merrimack Valley would remain the main office of the continuing institution and the banking offices of Bridgewater would be retained as branch offices. Comment period ends March 21, 2018.
- Cambridge Trust Co., Cambridge – permission to close its branch office located at 350 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. Comment period ends Feb. 28, 2018.
- City of Boston Credit Union, Boston – permission to amend its by-laws to expand the associations which qualify persons for membership. The amendment relative to membership eligibility proposes to now add membership for (1) those who live, work or attend school in Middlesex County; and (2) those who attend school in its existing geographic field of membership. The amendment also clarifies the definition of “family member.” Comment period ends March 28, 2018.
- Fall River Municipal Credit Union, Fall River – permission to close its branch office located at 755 Grand Army of the Republic Highway, Swansea. Comment period ends March 15, 2018.
- Fidelity Co-operative Bank (Fidelity), Fitchburg and Colonial Co-operative Bank (Colonial), Gardner – permission for Colonial to merge with and into Fidelity under the charter and by-laws of Fidelity. The main office of Fidelity would remain the main office of the continuing institution and the banking offices of Colonial would be retained as branch offices. Comment period ended Dec. 21, 2017.
- Greenfield Savings Bank, Greenfield – notice to establish a branch office at 140 Russell St., Hadley. Filed Feb. 16, 2018.
- Rockland Trust Company, Rockland – notice to establish a branch office at 93 Franklin St., Boston. Filed Feb. 8, 2018.
- Sage Bank, Lowell – permission to relocate its main office from 18 Hurd St., Lowell to 15 Hurd St., Lowell. Comment period ended Feb. 14, 2018.
CRA Grades
- Cambridge Savings Bank, Cambridge – O – Sept. 25, 2017
- Century Bank and Trust Company, Medford – HS – Nov. 6, 2017
- MountainOne Bank, North Adams – S – Sept. 11, 2017
- The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod, Hyannis – S – Oct. 16, 2017
