MA Employers Added 69K Jobs Over Past Year

The jobless rate in Massachusetts tumbled to 3.7 percent in October as employer added 4,800 jobs last month, state officials reported Thursday.

The unemployment rate was 3.9 percent in September. At 3.7 percent, it’s up half a point from October 2016, although state officials say employers have added 69,000 jobs between October 2016 and October 2017.

“The low unemployment rate and job gains are indicators of the ongoing strength of the economy in Massachusetts. But not all communities and regions are feeling the benefits of this economy equally. Our workforce development programs continue to prioritize closing skills gaps and connecting all citizens of the Commonwealth to prosperous career pathways,” Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Rosalin Acosta said in a statement.

The size of the state’s labor force is growing, despite a decrease last month. The labor force was up 70,700 people from an estimated 3,585,400 in October 2016, with 51,200 more residents employed and 19,600 more residents unemployed.

Tags: employment, jobs, Labor Department