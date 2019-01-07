Main Street Bank Names New President and COO

Marlborough-based Main Street Bank has named an internal candidate, senior manager Ellen Dorian, as its new president and chief operating officer.

In addition to her organization-wide responsibilities, Dorian will oversee the retail banking, marketing, deposit operations and IT sections of the mutual bank, according to an announcement from Main Street Bank.

“I have seen how much Ellen has supported and guided the bank’s leadership team over the years, and I have come to appreciate the value she brings to the organization,” Wally Dwyer, the bank’s future CEO, said in a statement. “I look forward to working closely with Ellen as we sculpt the future of Main Street Bank.”

Dorian joined joined Main Street in 2001, and has worked in the financial industry as a marketer since 1987.

“I’m grateful to the board of directors, Wally and our team of fabulous employees for their faith and support and am honored for the opportunity to continue to serve Main Street Bank and our communities,” Dorian said in a statement.

Tags: Ellen Dorian, Main Street Bank, Marlborough, mutual bank