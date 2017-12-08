Man Sentenced To Over 3 ½ Years On Bank Robbery Charges

A man has been sentenced to serve over 3 ½ years in federal prison for a series of bank robberies in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Court documents say 26-year-old Vincent Torraco, of Athol, Massachusetts, robbed TD Bank branches in Gardner, Rindge, New Hampshire and Winchester, Connecticut, in September 2016.

The documents say in each robbery, Torraco passed a note to the teller demanding money and in at least two, warned not to include dye packs with the money.

Bank security images identified Torraco and an identifying fingerprint was found on a bank note.

Torraco previously pleaded guilty to the robberies. He was sentenced Thursday in federal court in New Hampshire.

