Many Households Don’t Own Cars in Cambridge, Boston

Many more households in Boston and Cambridge do not own a car compared to the national average, according to a recent analysis by Governing Magazine that looked at car ownership data for the 200 most populated cities.

In 2016, almost 37 percent of households in Cambridge did not own a car and almost 34 percent of households in Boston did not own a car. In Cambridge, the number of households without cars is up from 32.6 percent in 2010.

An estimated 8.7 percent of U.S. households were without vehicles in 2016.

Car-free households are generally much more common in densely-populated urban areas and high poverty neighborhoods where residents can’t afford vehicle ownership. Research also suggests younger families and one-person households are more likely not to own a car.

Another useful measure of vehicle ownership for cities is the number of vehicles per household. According to Census survey estimates, there were about 1.8 vehicles available per U.S. household in 2016.

There were 0.86 vehicles available per household in Cambridge and 0.94 in Boston. Out of all cities in the analysis, Cambridge ranked fifth for highest percentage of households without a car in 2016, and Boston ranked sixth. Other Massachusetts cities included in the analysis were Springfield (22.2 percent), Worcester (19.2 percent) and Lowell (16.9 percent).

New York City had the highest percentage of households without a car (54.4 percent), followed by Newark, New Jersey (40.3 percent) and Washington D.C. (37.3 percent).

