MAR Names Cape Sotheby’s Agent Realtor of the Year

A Cape Cod Realtor has likely been riding high this fall after being named the Massachusetts Association of Realtors’ 2019 Realtor of the Year.

Gregory Kiely is vice president and managing broker of the Sotheby’s International Realty Cape Cod Brokerages. MAR made the announcement this morning.

“Greg Kiely is a dedicated Realtor volunteer and truly deserving of being named 2019 Realtor of the Year,” 2019 MAR President Anne Meczywor, broker at Lenox-based Roberts & Assoc. Realty, said in a statement. “Greg is involved in all levels of the Realtor Association, as well as in his community. His efforts have benefited many.”

The state’s Realtor of the Year is selected annually from among the nominees of the 13 local associations of Realtors and more than 25,000 Realtors in Massachusetts. Judging for the award is based on volunteerism to the Realtor organization on the local, state, and national levels, service to the local community and business accomplishments.

A Realtor since 2005, Kiely has been a member of MAR board of directors since 2012 and is currently the board’s Cape Cod representative. He is a member of the association’s executive committee, leadership development committee, and the professional standards committee.

On the local level, Kiely is president-elect of Cape Cod and Islands Association of Realtors and Cape Cod & Islands Multiple Listing Service, and is a currently a member of the Cape Cod Association’s executive committee. Kiely served on the board of directors of the Greater Boston Association of Realtors from 2011 to 2015.

Kiely wasn’t the only one honored at the recent MAR Professional Awards Reception, held in September at MGM Springfield. Carolyn Chodat, broker/owner at Classic Properties Realtors in Medway, recieved the Milton H. Shaw Distinguished Service Award. Susan Plimpton-Wallo, a Realtor with Point B Realty in Edgartown, was named the 2019 MAR Good Neighbor Award winner for her work on behalf of The Red Stocking Fund. which began in 1988. The Red Stocking Fund began in 1938 when a Vineyard resident knitted six red stockings and filled them with “something to eat, something to wear and something to play with” for children in need. Plimpton-Wallo and other volunteers provide warm winter clothing, a book or two, food, gift cards and toys to over 300 island children each year.

“Susan is a Realtor who has made a long and lasting commitment to improving her community by contributing her time, money, and expertise to The Red Stocking Fund,” Meczywor said in a statement. “She makes a real difference. We are very pleased to honor her dedication and her contributions to her community.”