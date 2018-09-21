Marijuana Business Leases in Montague

Marijuana cultivator and retailer 253 Organic LLC has leased 33,000 square feet in Montague. The facility will be renovated for $6 million to cultivate, manufacture and sell recreational marijuana.

253 Organic said in a statement that renovations will be completed by fall of next year, and that the facility would employ 50 people. The 4-acre property at 253 Millers Falls Road was previously a Hallmark Imaging plant.

MassLive reported that 253 Organic has completed the local approval process by the town’s board of selectmen and is seeking a license to operate from the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission.

Tags: 253 Organic LLC, Hallmark Imaging, marijuana business, Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission, MassLive, Montague