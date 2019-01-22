Market Basket to Open in New Maynard Retail Center

The under-construction Maynard Crossing mixed-use development is getting an anchor grocery store.

Market Basket will open a store in the development, which contains a mix of high-end apartments by LeCesse Development, upscale senior independent living units by Hawthorn Retirement Group and 306,000 square feet of retail on 58 acres next to Maynard High School. The project is slated to open in the first quarter of 2020.

Located at the intersection of Routes 27 and 117 in Maynard, Maynard Crossing is accessible by Interstates 95 and 495 and Routes 2 and 20. The development will include outdoor amenities such as a walking path connecting the property to nearby schools, as well as open space and dog park open to the public.

Developer Capital Group Properties says the 70,000-square-foot grocery store, on an old Digital Equipment research and manufacturing facility, will need to hire 250 employees.

