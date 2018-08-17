Marketers Pick Wakefield Property for New HQ

Aug 17, 2018

A Saugus-based digital marketing agency has signed a large office lease in Wakefield for a new corporate headquarters.

C-4 Analytics will occupy nearly 41,000 square feet at 701 Edgewater Drive in a relocation and expansion.

The company ranked in the top 10 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list of fast-growing private companies. It has regional offices in Chicago and Ann Arbor, Michigan.

JLL represented C-4 Analytics in the Wakefield lease transaction.

