Marlborough Biopharma Property Sells for $4.5M

A Marlborough biopharmaceutical facility has been sold for $4.5 million on Dec. 18, according to Middlesex County land records.

The Worcester Business Journal first reported the sale.

The building at 92 Crowley Drive was sold by French pharmaceutical company LFB makes drugs related to immunology and blood disorders. The building was bought by an LLC controlled by developer John Delli Priscoli.

Marlborough property records state the 68,442-square-foot building was last sold in December 2015 for $2.59 million, and is assessed for $1.81 million.

Tags: biopharma, John Delli Priscoli, LFB, Marlborough