A Marlborough hotel has sold for $11 million, according to the Worcester Business Journal.

The 4-story, 173-room hotel, built in 1970, was bought by Spire Hospitality of Illinois, part of the real estate firm AWH Partners of New York. The hotel is located just off Interstate 495 at the Lakeside Avenue off-ramp, Exit 24A.

The property is assessed at $6.39 million, per the Marlborough Assessors Office.

Tags: Holiday Inn, hospitality industry, hotels, Marlborough