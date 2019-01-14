Marlborough Industrial Building Sold for $6.5M

A 51,200-square-foot industrial/flex building in Marlborough has sold for $6.5 million.

The building at 398 Cedar Hill St. was owned and managed by Metro Park-Marlborough Realty for over 30 years before the firm sold it to Arris Partners. The building is currently 100 percent leased.

Avison Young Vice Presidents Brandon Dickason and Bill Sullivan, Senior Associate Jon Pezzoni and Avison Young Principal Scott Jamieson represented the seller.

“We are thrilled to acquire our second asset in Marlborough,” Arris Partners co-founder John Garofalo said in a statement. “The ownership has done a fantastic job maintaining the property and procuring loyal tenants that have grown within the building.”

The class B industrial/flex building offers access to Route 20, I-495, I-290 and I-90. Tenants include Veolia North America, Sizewise, Electronic Restoration Services and McKesson Corp.

