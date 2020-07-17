Mass. Bankers Will Have New Leader In Fall

Daniel Forte, the long-time leader of the Massachusetts Bankers Association, will retire in October, and his counterpart from Maryland will become the new head of the Massachusetts trade group.

The MBA’s board of directors has named Kathleen M. Murphy as its next president and CEO. Murphy has spent 20 years in the same role at the Maryland Bankers Association.

“Navigating the depth and strength of the candidate pool was a daunting challenge, but it became clear that Kathleen’s talent, insight, and passion combine to provide vital leadership and propel the Massachusetts banking industry in the future,” Patrick J. Murray Jr., president and CEO of Bristol County Savings Bank and MBA chair, said in a statement.

Prior to the Maryland Bankers Association, Murphy worked at the American Bankers Association as director of the community bankers council, representing the constituency group before federal policy makers, regulators, media, community groups and other external partners. She is currently on the ABA Foundation board of directors, the Independent Community Bankers of America Large Community Bank Council and the Maryland Coalition for Financial Literacy’s Executive Committee. She is a former chair of ABA’s State Bankers Association Alliance.

“Kathleen is a well-recognized leader among her state banking association peers who brings extensive experience in directing state and national association policies, public policy and advocacy initiatives, media and communications, as well as member services and program development,” Charles P. O’Brien, president and CEO of Adams Community Bank and chair of the Succession Committee, said in the statement. “She will join the Association before the end of September to ensure a smooth transition with current MBA president and CEO, Daniel J. Forte, who retires at the end of October.”

Forte joined the MBA in 1985 and has been president and CEO since 1997. During his tenure, the Massachusetts banking landscape changed as bank modernization legislation created parity for large and small bank charters, “creating one association with a united voice on Beacon Hill and in Washington, D.C.,” the MBA said in the statement. Issues during his tenure included interstate banking, mutual bank governance, commercial bank access to the Federal Home Loan Bank, Dodd-Frank and other regulatory reforms.

The Massachusetts Bankers Association represents approximately 135 commercial, savings, cooperative and federal savings banks and savings and loan associations.