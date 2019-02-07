Mass. Brewery Buys Conn. Farm in Major Expansion

Charlton-based Tree House Brewing Co. has purchased a Woodstock, Connecticut farm as part of a major expansion of the brewery’s operations.

The brewery currently operates a production facility and tasting room that opened in 2018 on a 70-acre spread in Charlton, complete with nature trails.

The Hartford Business Journal reported that Tree House purchased Devon Point Farm, a dairy and beef cattle operation, for $1.6 million. According to Woodstock town land records, the 93.55-acre farm is appraised for $1.06 million.

According to a post on Tree House’s website, the brewery plans a large orchard with apples, peaches, pears, plums, cherries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, gooseberries, jostaberries, black currants, and more that will feed its “eclectic fermentation program.” It is not clear if Tree House plans a retail operation at the farm.

“We are obsessed with creating irreplicable taste experiences of significance and authenticity, with a genuine connection to our long and storied agrarian lineage. Tree House Orchard & Farm Fermentory will allow us to do so with more vigor, focus, and inspiration than ever before. We can feel this in our bones,” co-founder Nate Lanier said in a statement.

Tags: beer, Brewery, Tree House Brewing Co., Woodstock