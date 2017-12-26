Massachusetts Nation’s Second Most Expensive State For Common Expenses

The average Massachusetts resident spent about $52,000 on common expenses in 2016, which includes housing, utilities, health care services, food and gas, among other items, according to recently released analysis from from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

That gave Massachusetts the highest average per capita personal consumption expenditure in the country, second only to Washington D.C., where the average was over $56,000. The average per capita PCE grew 4.4 percent in Massachusetts between 2015 and 2016.

Across all states and Washington D.C., the average per capita PCE was $39,664, an increase of 4 percent between 2015 and 2016.

Only 10 states had an average personal consumption expenditure above $45,000, and six of those were in the Northeast. In seven states in the south and southwestern parts of the country, people on average were spending less than $34,000 on personal consumption. The cheapest place is Mississippi, where average per capita PCE was $30,200.

Tags: Average Per Capita Personal Consumption Expenditures, Massachusetts, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis