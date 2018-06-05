Massachusetts Ranks Third in Best US Economy

Massachusetts has the third best economy in the country, according to a recent WalletHub study.

WalletHub ranked all 50 states in the U.S. and the District of Columbia across 28 key indicators of economic performance and strength including GDP growth to startup activity to share of jobs in high-tech industries.

According to the study, the Bay State ranked 11th in GDP growth, 21st in exports per capita, first in terms of percentage of jobs in the high-tech industries, 28th in annual household median, 17th in change in nonfarm payrolls and 17th in unemployment rate.

WalletHub ranked Washington as the nation’s best economy and Louisiana as its worst.

