MassArt Gallery Gets Upgrades

Dimeo Construction has begun a $12.6 million renovation of Massachusetts College of Art and Design’s Bakalar & Paine Galleries in Fenway.

A MassArt fundraising campaign surpassed the original $12 million goal for the project, which transforms the 3-story, 8,000-square-foot structure expected to reopen in 2020. Architectural services were provided by Boston-based designLAB Architects.

Renovations include a new front entrance on Huntington Avenue, new climate control systems, expanded workshop and curatorial offices and a new gallery education space.

A $1 million gift in 2016 from Pace Gallery founder and alumnus Arne Glimcher kicked off the campaign, which also received seven-figure contributions by Barbara and Amos Hostetter and an anonymous donor. Additional support was provided by The 1434 Foundation, Cabot Family Charitable Trust, Hearst Foundations, Mabel Louise Riley Foundation, Massachusetts Cultural Facilities Fund and the city of Boston’s Edward Ingersoll Browne Fund.

Tags: designLAB Architects, Dimeo Construction, Fenway, Massachusetss College of Art and Design