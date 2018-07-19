MassDev Bond Helps Derby Academy Expand

MassDevelopment has issued a $4.75 million tax-exempt bond for Derby Academy, a private school in Hingham. The bond will be used to purchase two residential properties near the 23-acre campus and will be used for administrative offices, academic programs or faculty housing.

Taunton Avenue Securities Corp., a subsidiary of Rockland Trust Co., purchased the bond. The school currently enrolls 320 students from 18 towns across the state.

Tags: Derby Academy, Hingham, MassDevelopment