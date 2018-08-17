MassDev, Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Partner to Finance Health Center Expansion

MassDevelopment has partnered with The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod to provide Outer Cape Health Services Inc. (OCHS), a federally qualified Cape Cod community health center, with loan financing to renovate a Harwich Port building into a state-of-the-art health care facility.

The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod provided OCHS with a loan of $3.94 million, while MassDev provided an additional $500,000 loan for predevelopment costs and enhanced the financing with a guarantee. The renovated 2-story, 29,487-square-foot building at 710 Main St. will house OCHS administrative offices and the new OCHS Harwich Port health center, including 18 patient exam rooms, a dispensing pharmacy, lab, ambulatory transfer area and a community conference room.

“Outer Cape Health Services Inc. is an integral health care provider for families and individuals who reside in or visit the outermost towns on Cape Cod,” MassDevelopment President and CEO Lauren Liss said in a statement. “MassDevelopment is pleased to provide Outer Cape with the financing solutions it needs to build a first-class medical facility and expand its operations.”

Founded in 1987 through the merger of Health Associates of Provincetown and the AIM Medical Center of Wellfleet, Outer Cape Health Services Inc. provides a full range of primary health care and supportive services to more than 16,000 people per year at locations in Provincetown, Wellfleet and Harwich.

