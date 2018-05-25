MassDev to Fund Nine Real Estate Projects Across Massachusetts

MassDevelopment will provide up to $287,000 in funding for nine projects through its real estate services program. Under this program, the agency works with municipal officials, planners, local stakeholders and others to provide technical assistance to address site-specific and district-wide economic development challenges. The funds will support a range of projects, from feasibility studies to master planning efforts.

“MassDevelopment’s core mission is to help Massachusetts communities thrive, and we are pleased to provide funding for real estate services to support this work,” MassDevelopment President and CEO Lauren Liss said in a statement. “These nine projects will allow municipalities to research the development potential of properties in their downtowns, explore infrastructure solutions and bring to life the economic development visions of our cities and towns.”

The awardees are:

Acton, Route 27 Town-Owned Parcel: determine the feasibility of building a boutique hotel and restaurant on a 4.5-acre property on Route 27 adjacent to the Kelley’s Corner commercial zone.

Amesbury, Dedham and Plymouth: determine the feasibility of District Improvement Financing (DIF) and, if applicable, move forward with DIF adoption. The work in each of these municipalities will inform a “how-to” guide for use by municipalities throughout the state as they consider various infrastructure financing alternatives.

Barnstable, Hyannis Transportation Center: advance a 2013 transit-oriented development master plan study, which had laid groundwork for revitalizing 11 acres of underused land at Hyannis Transportation Center. The study will include the identification of viable market uses and financing strategies as well as urban design, wayfinding and public realm improvements to make better connections between the ferry, the downtown and this area.

Medford, Medford Square: explore the redevelopment potential of three publicly owned parking lots in the downtown area. The city would like to encourage mixed-use development and catalyze private investment.

Millville, Local Priority Development Area: research development opportunities for several town-owned parcels in the town center. These sites are part of the local priority development area, as defined in work with the Central Massachusetts Regional Planning Commission. This award will include the town’s participation in an Urban Land Institute Technical Assistance Panel.

Northbridge, Main Street and Route 146: research development opportunities for a 4.3-acre privately owned 43D site, comprised of four separately owned parcels at the intersection of Main Street and Route 146. This work will include the town’s participation in an Urban Land Institute Technical Assistance Panel.

Randolph, Crawford Square: launch efforts to increase economic development opportunities in Randolph’s downtown area, including a mix of small retail and housing. The town will begin its project with an Urban Land Institute Technical Assistance Panel to compile a comprehensive range of potential downtown revitalization strategies.

Shirley, Shirley Village Business District: research an empty lot in the Shirley Village Business District to understand existing opportunities and constraints on the property, helping determine future development potential.

Westfield, Elm Street Urban Renewal Plan: advance the development of a mixed-use building on Elm Street. MassDevelopment will provide the city with test fit and pro forma work for the development of the site.

