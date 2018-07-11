MassDev Gives $1.9M Bond for Valley Steel Stamp Expansion

CJBW Stamp LLC, the real estate arm of Valley Steel Stamp, has received a $1.9 million bond from MassDevelopment for construction of a new building in Greenfield Industrial Park. The 17,500-square-foot building will house more equipment for customer orders, creating nine jobs and 13 construction jobs.

The new building will sit next to another Valley Steel Stamp facility that has reached full capacity. GSB Securities Corp., an affiliate of Greenfield Savings Bank, purchased the bond. MassDevelopment also issued bonds to support the purchase and expansion of this facility in 2008 and 2012.

